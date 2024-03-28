Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched to find a Midlothian woman who has not been seen in six days.

Donna Patterson was last seen at around 5pm in Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange on Friday, March, 22. Police said the 38-year-old has not been seen or heard from since and her family are ‘understandably concerned'. Donna was reported missing to police on Wednesday, March 27.

Donna Patterson, 38, was last seen around 5pm in Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange on March 22

Officers added that extensive enquiries have been carried out with police linking in with family and friends and checking relevant CCTV images, however she has yet to be traced.

Donna is around 5ft 5in, with a slim build. She has long, auburn hair tinted with purple streaks. There is no information on what Donna could be wearing.

Inspector Keith Watson said: “It is very unlike Donna not to be in touch with her mum and family and our concern is growing. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Donna or who has any information as to where she could be to get in touch with us. Her family is understandably concerned and just want her home safe.”