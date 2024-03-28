Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers in Edinburgh have released an image of a man following a robbery in the city centre.

The appeal is part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery at St Cuthbert’s graveyard near to King Stables Road. The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2023 at around 5:50pm.

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with a robbery at St Cuthbert’s graveyard in February 2023

Police believe the man pictured can assist them in their ongoing enquiries and are appealing for the man himself or anyone who may recognise him, or has information about this incident, to get in touch.

The man is described as white, aged between 35 - 40 years-old and approximately 5ft 9 inches in height. He has a stocky build and facial hair and was seen wearing a dark green or black woolly hat with a thick grey jacket with pockets on the front.