Police responded to reports of alleged attack at around 3.55am on Friday

A graveyard in Edinburgh has been taped off by police and a man arrested after an alleged serious sexual assault.

Police were called to at St Cuthbert’s Kirkyard, which sits between Lothian Road and Princes Street, at around 3.55am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers taped off an entrance to the graveyard and remained at the scene later on Friday morning.

Police were called to at St Cuthbert’s Kirkyard, which sits between Lothian Road and Princes Street, at around 3.55am on Friday. Photo: Google Street View

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault within a churchyard on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, around 3.55am on Friday, 1 September, 2023.