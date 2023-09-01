News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Historic Edinburgh city centre graveyard taped off by police and man arrested after ‘serious sexual assault’

Police responded to reports of alleged attack at around 3.55am on Friday
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:52 BST

A graveyard in Edinburgh has been taped off by police and a man arrested after an alleged serious sexual assault.

Police were called to at St Cuthbert’s Kirkyard, which sits between Lothian Road and Princes Street, at around 3.55am on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers taped off an entrance to the graveyard and remained at the scene later on Friday morning.

Most Popular
Police were called to at St Cuthbert’s Kirkyard, which sits between Lothian Road and Princes Street, at around 3.55am on Friday. Photo: Google Street ViewPolice were called to at St Cuthbert’s Kirkyard, which sits between Lothian Road and Princes Street, at around 3.55am on Friday. Photo: Google Street View
Police were called to at St Cuthbert’s Kirkyard, which sits between Lothian Road and Princes Street, at around 3.55am on Friday. Photo: Google Street View

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault within a churchyard on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, around 3.55am on Friday, 1 September, 2023.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing”