Historic Edinburgh city centre graveyard taped off by police and man arrested after ‘serious sexual assault’
Police responded to reports of alleged attack at around 3.55am on Friday
A graveyard in Edinburgh has been taped off by police and a man arrested after an alleged serious sexual assault.
Police were called to at St Cuthbert’s Kirkyard, which sits between Lothian Road and Princes Street, at around 3.55am on Friday.
Officers taped off an entrance to the graveyard and remained at the scene later on Friday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault within a churchyard on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, around 3.55am on Friday, 1 September, 2023.
“A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing”