The incident happened on busy Edinburgh street just before 4pm on Thursday afternoon

Two teenage girls have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Edinburgh.

A large emergency response, with multiple ambulances and police cars, rushed to the scene on Gorgie Road just before 4pm on Thursday (August 31).

Police closed off a section of the street near Hearts FC’s Tynecastle Stadium following the incident.

Officers later confirmed that the girls were taken to hospital, where their condition is not currently known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Thursday police were called to a report of a crash on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh, involving two pedestrians.