Edinburgh crash: Two teenage girls rushed to Edinburgh hospital after being hit by vehicle on Gorgie Road
The incident happened on busy Edinburgh street just before 4pm on Thursday afternoon
Two teenage girls have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Edinburgh.
A large emergency response, with multiple ambulances and police cars, rushed to the scene on Gorgie Road just before 4pm on Thursday (August 31).
Police closed off a section of the street near Hearts FC’s Tynecastle Stadium following the incident.
Officers later confirmed that the girls were taken to hospital, where their condition is not currently known.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Thursday police were called to a report of a crash on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh, involving two pedestrians.
“Two female youths were taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.”