Famous Hearts fans: 12 celebrities who support Edinburgh’s Heart of Midlothian – including Sir Chris Hoy

There are a whole host of celebrities who count Heart of Midlothian as their team.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Jun 2020, 17:03 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 05:57 BST

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 celebrities who support the Jam Tarts.

Hearts have many celebrity supporters, as you will see from our photo gallery.

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. The Games hero, who has four Olympic golds, can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes.

Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle.

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie.

