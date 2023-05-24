A man has been rushed to hospital after he reportedly collapsed in Edinburgh city centre and was ‘impaled on a spike’ on top of railings.

The horror incident happened in the Atholl Place area shortly before 9am on Wednesday, May 24.

Emergency services – including police, ambulance and fire workers – rushed to the scene, and the man was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not currently known.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Evening News: “At around 8.55am on Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, officers assisted the ambulance service who were called to treat a man in the Atholl Place area of Edinburgh. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment. More to follow.

