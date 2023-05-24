News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Atholl Place incident: Man rushed to hospital after being 'impaled on a spike' in horror fall

Emergency services rushed to the scene following early morning incident in city centre
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th May 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:15 BST

A man has been rushed to hospital after he reportedly collapsed in Edinburgh city centre and was ‘impaled on a spike’ on top of railings.

The horror incident happened in the Atholl Place area shortly before 9am on Wednesday, May 24.

Emergency services – including police, ambulance and fire workers – rushed to the scene, and the man was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not currently known.

A man has been rushed to hospital after an incident on Atholl Crescent in Edinburgh.
A man has been rushed to hospital after an incident on Atholl Crescent in Edinburgh.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Evening News: “At around 8.55am on Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, officers assisted the ambulance service who were called to treat a man in the Atholl Place area of Edinburgh. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment. More to follow.

In November 2011, the BBC reported a similar incident after a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after being impaled by the neck on a metal railing on Atholl Crescent.

