A Midlothian man was caught carrying a knife when he was arrested in Edinburgh city centre.

Gary McKenna was picked up by police who had been called to a disturbance at the city’s Royal Mile on October 24, 2021. The 24-year-old was traced by constables on the High Street at around 4.10am in the morning, a court heard, and after being searched he was found in possession of the lock knife that was said to have a three inch blade.

McKenna, from Dalkeith, was arrested at the scene, but after he was placed in handcuffs he began shouting and swearing at the officers and members of the public. He was repeatedly warned to calm down, the court heard, but only did so after his handcuffs were removed and replaced with his hands in front of him.

A man was caught with a knife on Edinburgh's Royal Mile (Google Streetview)

Prosecutor Neil Martin told Edinburgh Sheriff Court he did not have images of the knife with him in court but the Crown would seek to provide them when the case calls for sentencing. Lawyer Mark Hutchison, defending, said his client had an analogous offence from 2017 but said he would reserve all his mitigation to the next hearing. Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence to next month and McKenna was released on bail.

McKenna pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife and to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at High Street, Edinburgh, on October 24, 2021.

