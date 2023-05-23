News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Edinburgh crime: Gary McKenna from Dalkeith caught with knife in Edinburgh's Royal Mile

Police called to disturbance in Edinburgh’s Old Town find man carrying a blade
By Alexander Lawrie
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:22 BST

A Midlothian man was caught carrying a knife when he was arrested in Edinburgh city centre.

Gary McKenna was picked up by police who had been called to a disturbance at the city’s Royal Mile on October 24, 2021. The 24-year-old was traced by constables on the High Street at around 4.10am in the morning, a court heard, and after being searched he was found in possession of the lock knife that was said to have a three inch blade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McKenna, from Dalkeith, was arrested at the scene, but after he was placed in handcuffs he began shouting and swearing at the officers and members of the public. He was repeatedly warned to calm down, the court heard, but only did so after his handcuffs were removed and replaced with his hands in front of him.

A man was caught with a knife on Edinburgh's Royal Mile (Google Streetview)A man was caught with a knife on Edinburgh's Royal Mile (Google Streetview)
A man was caught with a knife on Edinburgh's Royal Mile (Google Streetview)
Most Popular

Prosecutor Neil Martin told Edinburgh Sheriff Court he did not have images of the knife with him in court but the Crown would seek to provide them when the case calls for sentencing. Lawyer Mark Hutchison, defending, said his client had an analogous offence from 2017 but said he would reserve all his mitigation to the next hearing. Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence to next month and McKenna was released on bail.

McKenna pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife and to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at High Street, Edinburgh, on October 24, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two charged after teenager plunges from roof of Edinburgh station and is electrocuted