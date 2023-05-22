A man and woman have been charged after a teenager was electrocuted when he plunged from an Edinburgh train station roof.

The 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the incident on May 8.

The female, 18, and the male, 20, have both been charged with culpable and reckless conduct, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detectives are re-appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 795 of 08/05/23.

