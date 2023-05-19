News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Constitution Street incident: What we know so far after woman, 33, dies and teenage boy arrested

Live updates as emergency services lock down road due to major incident

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th May 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:13 BST

An investigation is underway after police locked down a busy Edinburgh street following a major incident on Thursday evening (May 18).

A 33-year-old woman has died in hospital after suffering serious injuries – and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. Multiple police vehicles and ambulances rushed to Constitution Street in Leith around 7.50pm, as tape was put up across the road and a diversion put in place.

A blue forensics tent has been erected by police, who remained at the scene on Friday morning, with the area still locked down.

A major investigation is underway after police locked down Constitution Street in Edinburgh following a major incident.
The woman has been locally named as Danielle Davidson – though police have not officially confirmed her identity.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50 pm on Thursday, 18 May, 2023 we received a report of a disturbance at Constitution Street, Edinburgh. A 33-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries and died a short time later. A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the death. Enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow.

