Tributes have flooded in for a ‘beautiful’ Edinburgh mum reported to have died in a ‘disturbance’ in Leith.

The 33-year-old has been locally named as Danielle Davidson – though police have not officially confirmed her identity.

Taking to Facebook, John Shortel Davidson said: “My beautiful Danielle Davidson, I am broken! Life's so cruel. You were a fighter, you don't deserve this. Not everyone understood you and that made you unique – but those in your life did. Now you’re gone. My auntie Jackie has got you under her wings.”

Danielle Davidson has been named locally as the woman who died after a 'disturbance' in Leith (Photo: Facebook)

While a friend of Danielle’s said: “No words for the tragedy unfolding in this life if I’m honest! My heart has shattered this morning! You were a girl with a huge heart great banter, just the right amount of rajness and didn’t really care what people thought! You were always the most uplifting and supportive friend to me through my highs and lows.

“I have so many fond memories of you growing up that I’ll cherish forever! I’m so sorry this has happened Danielle I know you always tried. You wanted the best for everyone. The only positive I can think is that you’re back in your mums arms and I can guarantee there is no place like it.”

While another person who knew Danielle wrote: “Can’t believe what I heard, such a down to heart lassie that tried her best in life. Always chatty and had a smile on her face memories from growing up before we all went separate ways but still kept in touch and on passing by in Leith. Rest in peace Danielle Davidson. Life can be cruel thinking of all Danielle family thinking of her wee boy who has lost his mum.” And Tia-Louise Munro said: “Rest in peace cuz! You will always be loved and never forgotten.”