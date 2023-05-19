Edinburgh Constitution Street incident: Everything we know so far after woman, 33, dies and teen arrested
Live updates as emergency services lock down road due to major incident
An investigation is underway after police locked down a busy Edinburgh street following a major incident on Thursday evening (May 18).
A 33-year old woman has died in hospital after suffering serious injuries – and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Multiple police vehicles and ambulances rushed to Constitution Street in Leith around 7.50pm, as tape was put up across the road and a diversion put in place.
A blue forensics tent has been erected by police, who remain at the scene on Friday morning, with the area still locked down.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50 pm on Thursday, 18 May, 2023 we received a report of a disturbance at Constitution Street, Edinburgh.
“A 33-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries and died a short time later.
“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the death. Enquiries are ongoing.”
More to follow.