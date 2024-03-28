E-scooter riding Midlothian youths apprehended by police after ‘starting number of fires' at retail park
Emergency services were called to a retail park in Midlothian after youths allegedly started several fires.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to Straiton Retail Park on Tuesday (March 26) after receiving reports of two youths setting a number of bins ablaze. The pair were also reportedly in possession of a knuckle duster and other items stolen from stores.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday the 26th of March 2024 Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Straiton Retail Park due to youths setting fire to a number of bins.
“The two youths responsible were apprehended by our Midlothian Community Action Team officers within the retail park. They were found in possession of a knuckle duster and items stolen from stores within the retail park including alcohol and nail varnish remover, which they had used as an accelerant when setting the fire.
“They were also found riding e-scooters on roads within the retail park in breach of road traffic legislation, which has resulted in the scooters being seized.
“Both were taken home and charged with numerous offences and have been reported to the youth justice officer.