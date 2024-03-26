Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers in West Lothian have launched an investigation following a suspected deliberate fire at a disused Livingston leisure centre.

The incident was reported at the former Xcite swimming pool on Almondvale Parkway shortly after 11pm on Monday, March 25. Police say the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and no one was injured. Officers added that the fire is being treated as deliberate as their enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent incident comes just days after the SFRS attended a fire at the Xcite Broxburn Swimming Pool on East Main Street on Saturday, March 23, when a fire was reported at around 6.30pm. Six fire engines were used to extinguish the fire, with one fire crew remaining on site until the following day. Police say they cannot confirm if the incidents are linked at this stage.

Officers are appealing for information following a fire on Monday evening at the former Xcite swimming pool on Almondvale Parkway, Livingston

Officers are now appealing to the public for any information to assist their enquiries. Detective Inspector Keith Sinclair said: “We would urge anyone with information or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”

“Our enquiries into a similar incident at Broxburn Xcite swimming pool on Saturday, 23 March remains ongoing and at this stage we cannot say whether these incidents are linked, although we are keeping an open mind.”

Detective Inspector Sinclair added: “Deliberately setting fires is extremely dangerous and can lead to very serious consequences as fires has quickly run out of control. They also have a significant impact on the emergency services required to respond to such incidents. Entering derelict buildings such as this also puts people in danger and I would urge people not to do so.”