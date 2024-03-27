Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine teenagers have been charged with a total of 77 offences after a police investigation into anti-social behaviour in Morningside.

A spate of incidents including vandalism to cars, shoplifting and aggressive behaviour sparked a catalogue of complaints to police in recent weeks. In one incident a young child was hit by an egg. Morningside Conservative councillor Marie-Clair Munro claimed the anti-social behaviour was making it harder for businesses in the current economic situation and leaving some residents feeling unsafe at certain times of the day.

Shops in Morningside Road and Bruntsfield were tagreted in some of the incidents which people complained about.

Police said last week they had identified a number of young people they believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour in the area. And today Police Scotland issued a statement. It said: "Following a number of recent anti-social-behaviour incidents in the Morningside and Bruntsfield areas in Edinburgh. nine people between the ages of 13-14 years have been identified and charged with 77 offences relating to ASB offences."

And police local area commander Community Inspector Scott Casey of St. Leonard’s Police Station said: "Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and I recognise the fear it causes. It will not be tolerated in south-east of Edinburgh and my team and I are committed to tackling it and bringing those responsible to justice.

"I would encourage members of the public who are experiencing such issues to get in touch with my team via 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”