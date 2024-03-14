It happened in Morningside on Wednesday evening. Marie-Clair Munro , Tory councillor for the area, said she had been contacted by a resident who saw a group of boys, thought to be under 16, damaging parked cars in Cluny Avenue.

Cllr Munro said: "A group of boys were smashing the wing mirrors of cars and running over the tops. One of the residents alerted me to the cars being vandalised around 5.45pm. Thanks to their quick thinking, they managed to get photos and video footage of the boys damaging the cars. The police have been informed and the footage handed over. This type of behaviour is not acceptable."