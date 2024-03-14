Edinburgh crime: Cars in Morningside targeted in vandalism attack by group of under-16s
Cars in a residential Edinburgh street have been targeted in a vandal attack.
It happened in Morningside on Wednesday evening. Marie-Clair Munro, Tory councillor for the area, said she had been contacted by a resident who saw a group of boys, thought to be under 16, damaging parked cars in Cluny Avenue.
Cllr Munro said: "A group of boys were smashing the wing mirrors of cars and running over the tops. One of the residents alerted me to the cars being vandalised around 5.45pm. Thanks to their quick thinking, they managed to get photos and video footage of the boys damaging the cars. The police have been informed and the footage handed over. This type of behaviour is not acceptable."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of people damaging cars in Cluny Avenue, Edinburgh around 6pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
“Officers attended and the people responsible had left and a parked car had been vandalised. Enquiries are ongoing.”