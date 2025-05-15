Couple travel to Edinburgh in 1930s vintage train to celebrate wedding in style

An English couple will celebrate their Edinburgh wedding in style today, travelling to the capital on board a 1930s Pullman-style train before getting married on a luxury ship.

Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo, who first met in 2018 and got engaged during the pandemic, will travel in a private carriage on the Northern Belle from Liverpool to Edinburgh with 42 wedding guests dressed in 1930s attire ahead of their ceremony at the Fingal Hotel - a luxury floating hotel berthed in Leith.

The Greater Manchester couple first travelled to Edinburgh on the luxury train three years ago and after falling in love with the city, decided to tie the knot in the capital. But their plans to have a 1930s themed wedding were first put in motion after a ‘throwaway comment’.

Ben Miller and Lorenzo Garafolo will celebrate their wedding in style in Edinburgh | Ben Miller

Speaking to the Evening News, Ben said: “We wanted to do something that was completely unique to us and something that really meant something to us as people and as a couple.

“We were travelling on the Northern Bell to Edinburgh last year and Lorenzo made this throwaway comment, ‘I wonder if we can get married on this’. But we ran with it and later found out we can’t get married on the train because it crosses different regions. But we knew we wanted to find a wedding venue in Edinburgh where we could all take the train up, get married and then take the train back down.

“We looked at a lot of different venues that were walking distance from the station but didn’t see anything that we really liked. And then we visited the Fingal Hotel and the minute that we stepped on board the boat, we realised, oh my god, this is it, this is the venue.”

The wedding party will travel on the Northern Belle from Liverpool to Edinburgh on Thursday | Ben Miller

The couple and wedding guests will make the 400-mile round trip dressed in elegant 1930s attire to celebrate the occasion, and after a unique ceremony at the Fingal Hotel, the wedding party will return to Waverley Station where a bag piper will welcome them on to their return train to Liverpool.

Ben said: “We want to embrace this kind of 1920s / 1930s-esque vibe for the day - it’s got that over romanticized vibe with a cinematic glamour lens on it. So we're really encouraging our guests to dress up in 1920s outfits and wear whatever sequins or bling they want. The overarching theme is to go as big and eccentric as you want and live out your golden age fantasy as part of our day.

“On the train back down to Liverpool we’re going to try and have our first dance in the aisle of the carriage because they've got the live musicians on board the train. And we're also going to do the cutting of the cake and everything on the train as well.

“I think a lot of weddings follow a structure of what people feel obliged to do, but we wanted to do things that really meant something special to us. And everything we’ve planned has a meaning and a connection behind it, so I think we've managed to achieve that with our day.”