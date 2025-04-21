Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh man who battered his girlfriend and her neighbour in a fit of jealousy has been jailed after he was caught trying to board a train back to his home city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Keogh had met the woman online around three and a half months before he moved from the Scottish capital to Whinmoor Way in Stanks - a small village on the outskirts of Leeds - to be with her. But the 27-year-old soon became unable to deal with his jealousy over her ex-partner.

On March 24, the woman and her neighbour went to a pub for lunch, but Keogh sent his partner numerous messages threatening to kill her ex-partner because of his ongoing involvement with the woman’s daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman returned home at around 3.20pm, and found Keogh sitting on the sofa. They began arguing and again he made threats to kill her former partner.

Keogh was jailed for 26 months for the violence he dished out to his partner and her friend. | WYP / National World

Fearing Keogh would become violent, the woman phoned her neighbour and asked her to come round to the house before also phoning the police.

Keogh then started lashing out, punching both women to the head and face. He even grabbed a kitchen knife at one point but quickly dropped it. He then picked up the pipe from a vacuum cleaner and hit his partner, then threatened to kill her for calling the police.

Keogh was later arrested at the railway station trying to buy a ticket to Edinburgh. He told police he was attacked first so had reacted, but then refused to answer questions during his police interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting two counts of ABH on the women, whom he left with a broken nose and cuts and bruises. He has no previous convictions and appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Keogh was “mortified” by his behaviour. He added: “He is remorseful and ashamed and has no excuse for his actions. He has never troubled the courts before and does not want to find himself in this situation again.”

Judge Neil Clark told Keogh: “You had been drinking to excess that day. It might explain why you did it but it’s an aggravating feature.” He jailed him for 26 months and gave him a five-year restraining order.