A Koi carp specialist who sexually abused three young girls while looking after them in their own home has been jailed for two years.

Dean Dimarco massaged and touched the breasts of the schoolgirls and made requests to look at their genitals after he had been asked to take care of them while their mother was at work.

Dimarco also asked the young victims to lie in a bed beside him while he was undressed, walked about the home with his penis exposed and spied on them while they were in the shower.

The pervert fish expert carried out the sex attacks on the children - who were aged between 12 and 16 years old at the time - at a home in Livingston, West Lothian, in the 1990s.

Dimarco, now aged 67, denied the allegations claiming the victims, who are now adult women, had colluded and made up the claims. But he was found guilty by a jury of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards the children between January 1991 and March 1993 following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

Dimarco, from Darlington, County Durham, is the owner and company director of the fish and pond health consultancy business called The Koi Clinic. The company specialises in all aspects of pond and fish health including digital water testing, parasite identification and wound treatments for Koi carp.

Dean Raymond Dimarco pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court. | Alexander Lawrie

Dimarco is also a respected judge within the world of Koi carp and founded the Chatter Koi Photo Show competition 10 years ago.

The pensioner was back in the dock for sentencing on Friday, October 10, where Sheriff Douglas Keir described his offending as “deliberate and planned” and was “a gross breach of trust”.

Sheriff Keir said: “I recall the jury found your guilty of three separate charges of indecent behaviour involving [three children] over a period between 1991 and 1993.

“Each offence was serious and represented a course of predatory sexual conduct and clear abuse of the trust you held at that time.

“It is clear your actions have had a significant effect on the complainers into adulthood particularly in relation to their self-esteem, confidence and ability to form healthy relationships.”

Dimarco was sentenced to a custodial term of two years and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The jury heard evidence from all the three victims who described the abuse that Dimarco inflicted on them as children after being asked to take care of them while their mother worked late.

They said he forced them to play a game that involved the girls standing in a line where he would “flick” their nipples over their clothing and they would do the same to him while he stood bare chested.

The women told the trial Dimarco regularly exposed himself to them in the house and one said he had repeatedly touched her breasts while she was in the bath when she was just 12-years-old.

A second victim described how she caught Dimarco staring at her through a glass panel in the bathroom door while she showered as a 14-year-old.

The jury was told the victims did not know about each other’s experiences until meeting around four years ago and speaking about their past.

One of the women later decided to contact police and report what had happened to her as a child and following an investigation Dimarco was arrested and charged.