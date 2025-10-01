Courts round-up: 13 Edinburgh criminals sentenced at the city's courts in September

1 . Drunk couple forced flight to divert

A drunk couple caused a holiday flight to Turkey to be diverted to Germany after acting aggressively, with one of the pair spitting on a passenger. Courtney Maich, 27, was being hauled off the plane by German police officers when she launched the “disgraceful and disgusting” assault on the mother of a child on board the Jet 2 flight. Maich and her partner Alannah O’Neill, 28, had taken off from Edinburgh Airport and were on route to Dalaman on their first ever trip on a plane when the pair began drinking their own alcohol. The louts, both from Dundee, refused to stop shouting and swearing when repeatedly asked to by cabin crew, and Maich was even handed a written warning by the captain about her behaviour. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the couple’s behaviour forced the captain to divert to Cologne around 90 minutes after take off where Maich was escorted from the flight. The pair appeared in the dock for sentencing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on September 23, after previously pleading guilty to various offences last month. Co-accused Natasha Gilligan, 49, from Dundee, had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown and a fourth accused, Michaela Hawes, 35, from Dundee, has a non-appearance warrant out for her arrest. Maich and O’Neill were sentenced to a 12 month supervision order, told to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, and both will be tagged and have to stay at home between 8pm and 7am, Maich for four months and O’Neill for three months. Maich was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation for what the sheriff described as a “disgraceful and disgusting” assault on Ms Taylor. | Alexander Lawrie