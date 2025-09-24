Thomas McKenzie was sentenced to 22 months in jail at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on September 23 | Submitted

A drunk thug left a university student with a horror six inch slash to his face following a knife attack at a pro-Palestinian protest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas McKenzie launched the shocking assault on victim Ben Law while the University of Edinburgh student was attending the political rally at the capital’s George Square earlier this year.

McKenzie, 37, confronted a group of protesters where he shouted racial slurs and performed Sieg Heil salutes before he was challenged about his behaviour. The lout then pulled a sharp blade from his pocket and slashed Ben across the face leaving the third year philosophy and politics student with a bloody gash running from his mouth to his ear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses later claimed the knifeman had shouted comments including calling protestors “terrorists” and chanted “f*** Palestine” at the crowd. Protestors at the rally organised by the Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine Society reported the attack to the police and McKenzie was arrested after being found nearby shortly after.

Thomas McKenzie was sentenced to 22 months in jail at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on September 23 | Submitted

Ben, 25, was taken to hospital by a family member where he had the slash to face treated with medical skin glue.

McKenzie appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was remanded after pleading guilty to assault to severe injury and acting in a racially aggravated manner on March 28 this year. He was prosecuted under the Hate Crime and Public Disorder (Scotland) Act 2021 and returned to the dock for sentencing on Tuesday, September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawyer Calum Turner, defending, said his client had been drinking heavily on the day of the protest after suffering a family bereavement the day before .Mr Turner said McKenzie has shown “clear regret and remorse for his actions” and that he “recognises he was very much in the wrong for what he did”.

Sheriff Julius Komorowski described the attack as “disproportionate and wicked” and said the social work report states McKenzie is “highly likely to reoffend in an analogous manner in the future”.

The sheriff added: “That you chose to confront a political protest is a significant aggravating factor. People are entitled to protest peacefully even in topics that some might find sensitive or divisive.”

Edinburgh University student Ben Law was left with a six inch slash across his face following the knife attack | Submitted

The court heard McKenzie has “a considerable number of previous convictions” including being jailed for two offences of robbery while armed with a knife and several assaults. Sheriff Komorowski sentenced McKenzie to a 22 month jail term and ordered him to be supervised for a further 12 months following his release from custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sentencing, Ben, from Edinburgh, revealed he has had to resit his third year at university after missing exams due to the attack and the incident has had lasting effect on his family. He said: “I have mixed feelings regarding the sentencing but I realise the guy is not a safe individual to be on the streets.

“On the day he was shouting abuse at the crowd calling us “terrorists” and “Jews” and at one point he and I were face to face after he came right up to me.

“He was trying to instigate a confrontation and was targeting non-white protestors. After some of the protestors tried to get him to leave he pulled out what I believe was a box cutter and slashed me across the face.

“The university security at the protest had previously been alerted to the man and knew he had a knife but didn’t do anything about it before he attacked me.

“I really hope the publicity around this will see a change made to the security at the university to help make it a much safer place for everyone in the future.”