An Edinburgh carer with a fetish for children in tights has been placed on the sex offenders register after he sent sick messages to online profiles which he believed belonged to two schoolgirls.

Alan Langmuir sent the sexual messages to ‘12-year-old Megan’ and ‘14-year-old Mollie’ on the Facebook Messenger app over a three month period last year.

Langmuir demanded the ‘children’ send him images of them wearing tights. He also quizzed the ‘girls’ on their school uniforms, sent them links to porn sites and repeatedly said they were “pretty” and “beautiful”.

The 64-year-old was snared after he asked one child profile to send a pair of her tights to his home and he posted his address on the app.

Langmuir was then confronted at his home in the Leith area of the capital by members of a paedophile hunter group after it emerged he had been contacting two adult decoys between August and October last year.

Alan Langmuir outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

The sting was live streamed to the Scotland Child Protection Team Against Sexual Abuse Facebook page and has been viewed more than 32,000 times. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing on Friday after pleading guilty to attempting to indecently communicate with two children and to sending an image of a penis at a hearing last month.

Defence agent Paul Smith told the court his client was working as a carer at the time but was initially suspended following his arrest and was sacked from his position in January this year. Mr Smith said: “He presents as somewhat a lonely figure with an alcohol problem.”

Sheriff Christopher Dickson said: “These are serious offences you have pled guilty to. In all the circumstances I will make a community payback order instead of sending you to prison.”

Langmuir was placed on the sex offenders register and under the supervision of the social work department for 18 months and ordered to carry out 190 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a conduct requirement where he is banned from having contact with children under 16 along with a series of restrictions to accessing the internet.

Fiscal depute Clare Green previously told the court the hunter group had set up the online profiles using decoy names and Langmuir had first contacted them at around 10pm on August 15 last year.

The court heard he sent messages to the account telling the ‘12-year-old child’ she was “cute” and “pretty” and asked if she “ever got horny”. He posted a comment stating “I’ve just got a thing about tights - is that bad” and quizzed her on the colour of her underwear.

Langmuir then contacted the profile of ‘14-year-old Mollie’ and soon began asking to see pictures of her feet in tights. He then sent an image of a penis and asked if wearing tights was part of her school uniform and posted web links to porn sites.

Ms Green said Langmuir had sent his address to the online profile so the child could post him a pair of her tights. The court was told the hunter group arrived at Langmuir’s home at around 6.30pm on November 22 last year and police were soon contacted.

The court heard during a police interview Langmuir had told officers: “I thought this was all just role play. I didn’t actually believe the girl was under 16.”