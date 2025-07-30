A former NHS manager who has been jailed four times for sickening child abuse offences is back behind bars after he was caught trying to hide a computer containing images of children being raped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Raeburn attempted to conceal the electronic tablet in his kitchen when two police officers arrived on a routine visit at his home in Haddington, East Lothian, earlier this year.

Raeburn, 60, denied any knowledge of the device when confronted by the constables but he eventually confessed he owned the tablet and was forced to hand it over. Police then carried out a cyber crime examination and found a haul of images depicting the sexual abuse of children including four rated as Category A - the worst end of the spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raeburn is now facing his fifth jail term after he admitted breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order [SOPO] and to possessing indecent images of children when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He was previously caged for offences including possessing child abuse images, attempting to send sexual images to a teenage boy and breaching a SOPO by searching for men on the gay social media app Grindr.

Craig Raeburn outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

Prosecutor Xander van der Scheer told the court Raeburn was “a high risk” sex offender who was being managed by police after being placed on a five year SOPO in March 2022. The court was told conditions of the order included police officers attending his home on unannounced visits to check up on his activities.

The fiscal depute said officers visited Raeburn’s flat to carry out “a routine check” when they spotted a black electronic tablet leaning against a sofa on January 21 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raeburn, who was also a former youth football coach, was seen to quickly scoop up two blankets from the couch and take them into the kitchen. The constables then noted the electronic tablet was missing and demanded he hand it over.

The court was told Raeburn denied any knowledge of the device but after being pressed he eventually retrieved the device and handed it over. Mr van der Scheer said an examination of the tablet had located 31 child sexual abuse images including four Category A - the worst end of the spectrum - 14 Category B and a further 13 rated at Category C.

Sheriff Christopher Dickson was told the father-of-two has been on remand since his arrest in January and deferred sentence for the preparation of reports to next month.

Sheriff Dickson placed Raeburn on the sex offenders register and continued his remand in custody.Raeburn was previously jailed for 14 months when he was caught with around 1400 child abuse images in 2016. He was subsequently sacked from his position as a practitioner services manager with the NHS following the conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just weeks after his release from custody he was then snared in an online paedo hunter sting when he sent an adult decoy images of his penis and sexualised comments on Skype and WhatsApp.

He was jailed again for 20 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years following the incident in 2018. Raeburn was then given a 15 month sentence the following year when he admitted breaching the SOPO when he was caught attempting to search for men on the gay social media app Grindr.

And the serial offender was back in court in 2023 after he was caught Googling his own name on an illicit device he had not informed police he owned. He was initially fined £1,000 by a sheriff but that sentence was appealed by the Crown and the High Court of Judiciary quashed the financial penalty and judges imprisoned him for 12 months.