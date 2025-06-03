Nine criminals sentenced at Edinburgh's courts in May

3 . Stables boss sexually assaulted women

A stables owner who sexually assaulted three women by pulling their clothes off and hitting them with a horse whip was last month ordered by a court to pay his victims compensation. Campbell Taylor carried out the sex attacks on the women and made vile sexual comments to a fourth victim about her breasts at livery yards he owned in Edinburgh. Taylor, 49, assaulted the women by unclipping their bras, pulling their trousers down to expose their underwear and striking one victim on the backside with a horse whip. The stables boss also sexually assaulted a woman on two occasions during shopping trips to a Tesco in Galashiels and at the capital’s Hermiston Gait retail park. Taylor denied the sex attacks claiming the incidents took place amid a culture of “practical jokes” and “horseplay” among staff and visitors at the farms he owned and worked at. But a sheriff failed to believe the business owner’s lies and found him guilty of seven sexual offences carried out between 2009 and 2019 following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in April. Taylor, from Balerno, Edinburgh, returned to the city centre court for sentencing on May 9, where he was told he must pay the four victims a total of £1000 in compensation. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 12 months and sentenced to supervision and an unpaid work order of 200 hours. The court also imposed three year non-harassment orders in respect of two of two victims. | Alexander Lawrie