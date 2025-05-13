A teenager has admitted head butting Hearts midfield star Cameron Devlin in an Edinburgh city centre pub.

Leo Marko lashed out at the Jambos playmaker during a violent altercation at the capital bar Freddy’s in November last year.

Marko, 19, was said to have head butted the Australian international to his face to his severe injury. The teen pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday May 9.

Prosecutors agreed to delete an allegation that the assault caused permanent disfigurement to the 26-year-old footballer.

Marko also had a not guilty plea accepted to a charge of perverting the course of justice by approaching a security manager at the popular pub and requesting he delete video evidence of the attack.

Marko, from Gilmerton, Edinburgh, was fined a total of £640 to mark the offence. Marko pleaded guilty to assaulting Cameron Devlin and did head butt him to the face to his severe injury at Freddy’s, Frederick Street, Edinburgh, on November 3 last year.

Freddy’s is a popular late night party bar located in the heart of the capital and opened for business in October last year.

The premises underwent an impressive expansion during the summer to keep up with unprecedented demand and was used as a venue during this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Devlin joined Scottish Premiership club Heart of Midlothian in August 2021 and has made 137 appearances for the Tynecastle outfit scoring six goals. The defensive midfielder has played for the Australia under 20 and under 23 teams and has made four appearances for the full international side.

Devlin was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup though he failed to play in the tournament that saw his country knocked out by Argentina in the round of 16 stage.