A teenager has appeared in court accused of attacking an international footballer at an Edinburgh city centre pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo Marko is alleged to have headbutted Hearts midfielder Cameron Devlin to the face during an altercation at the capital’s Freddy’s bar last month.

Marko, 19, is claimed to have assaulted the Australia international to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on November 3. The teen is also said to perverted the course of justice by approaching a security manager at the popular pub and requesting he delete video evidence of the alleged incident on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marko, from Gilmerton, Edinburgh, appeared in the dock at the capital’s sheriff court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to the two allegations. He was granted bail and will return to the court to stand trial in May next year.

Hearts midfielder Cameron ‘Cammy’ Devlin. | SNS Group

Marko is alleged to have assaulted Cameron Devlin and headbutt him to the face to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at Freddy’s, Frederick Street, Edinburgh, on November 3 this year.

He is also said to have requested that Stuart Duncan, a security manager who he believed to have responsibility for CCTV at Freddy’s, delete video evidence and he did pervert the course of justice.

Freddy’s is a popular late night party bar located in the heart of the capital and opened for business in October last year. The premises underwent an impressive expansion during the summer to keep up with unprecedented demand and was used as a venue during this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin, 26, joined Scottish Premiership club Heart of Midlothian in August 2021 and has made 120 appearances for the Tynecastle outfit scoring six goals.

The defensive midfielder has played for the Australia under 20 and under 23 teams and has made four appearances for the full international side. Devlin was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, although he failed to play in the tournament that saw his country knocked out by Argentina at the round of 16 stage.