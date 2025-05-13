A string of transport projects in Edinburgh are set to be put on hold as the city council prioritises schemes it is confident can be funded and delivered over the next 10 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “pause” list, which will go to the transport and environment committee for approval next week, includes improvements being planned for Portobello town centre to reduce the impact of through traffic on the High Street.

Other projects to be paused are a redesign of the junction at Holy Corner, active travel improvements in Frederick Street and Hanover Street North and "liveable neighbourhood" plans for Gilmerton.

A revamp of Portobello town centre is to b paused. Picture: Dan Phillips | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But most of the bigger projects in the city are to continue, including the revamp of George Street, whose escalating cost was thought by some to make it a prime candidate for being paused.

Transport convener Stepehn Jenkinson said:”George Street is a flagship project. It has been a long time in the making; it ticks many boxes with regards to public realm improvements active travel improvements; but ultimately it also has an economic development element which is important.

“It’s one of the premier streets in Scotland’s capital city and is a real economic driver not just for Edinburgh but also for Scotland. And a lot of time and effort has been taken to work with the local community, the businesses and retailers in George Street, and ensure this major infrastructure project is one where we see real benefits to the whole of the city centre.”

The list of 73 projects proposed to "proceed" and 61 recommended to "pause" emerged from a scoring exercise carried out on all the projects which form part of the council's City Mobility Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The north-south tram extension and the masterplan for Princes Street were exempt because they fall under a different heading, but pedestrianisation schemes, low traffic neighbourhoods, junction improvements and active travel projects were all looked at to see whether they were likely to receive funding and could realistically be delivered within a decade.

Key projects expected to get the go-ahead include the extension of 20mph speed limits, the 7-7-7 bus lane trial, Meadows to George Street active travel scheme, Corstorphine low traffic neighbourhood, Dalry town centre, Dalmahoy junction improvements and South Queensferry High Street revamp.

Cllr Jenkinson said the review had taken a “pragmatic, rational and professional” approach to the various projects.

He said: “The financial position we’re now working within means multi-year funding has gone, so we’re into an annual bidding process for funding to deliver multi-year projects. This report sets out the proposed capital investment programme for the City Mobiity Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It sets out our priorities for the next decade and how we’re going to manage this work stack - we’re going to have an annual report, which will not only track the progress on delivery, but will also highlight any proposed changes. That will allow us to work a lot smarter with the resources we have available to us, so we have a clear and achievable path to delivering on the City Mobility Plan.”