An Edinburgh man was arrested after he recklessly launched a fridge freezer out of the window of his first floor flat.

Jamie Mushat, 40, threw the heavy appliance from his kitchen window instead of contacting the local authority to arrange an appointment for them to come and uplift it.

A neighbour has described Mushat as ‘a total nuisance’ and said he was ‘lucky not to have killed somebody’ with his dangerous stunt at Hailesland Park in Edinburgh earlier this year.

The capital’s sheriff court was told Mushat had contacted the concierge at the 10-storey block of flats to enquire as to how he could dispose of the fridge freezer. Mushat was told he needed to contact the council for the item to be uplifted and that he was required to leave it on the pavement outside.

The concierge was then said to have become ‘aware of an item falling from the home address of the accused situated on the first floor of a high rise building’ at around 10.15am on March 15 this year.

The employee at the Drover’s Bank block of flats ran out to find the fridge freezer lying on the ground below Mushat’s window and subsequently reported the incident to the police.

Officers attended the scene soon after and Mushat was arrested after he admitted to launching the appliance out of his kitchen window on to the ground below.

Mushat pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a fridge freezer from his first floor flat to the danger of lieges during a hearing at the capital court on October 15. He was due to be sentenced this week but Sheriff John Cook deferred sentence further for the preparation of a social work report to next month.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “Mushat has been living here for quite a few years now and to be honest he’s a total nuisance. He is always getting into bother one way or another and this latest episode doesn’t surprise me in the slightest.

“I mean, why he didn’t just wait until the council could come and collect the fridge like any normal person would is beyond me. It’s such a dangerous thing to do and he was lucky not to have killed somebody walking underneath his window.

“It might seem funny to some folk, but it was such a reckless act - I hope the courts punish him for what he has done.”