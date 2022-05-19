Crash on M8 near Livingston prompts Traffic Scotland to warn drivers of 'low sun glare'

Traffic is slowing on the M8 in West Lothian after an early morning collision.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 7:50 am

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway of the M8, close to Junction 3 at Livingston, at 6.50am on Thursday, May 19.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder. There appear to be no injuries at this time.”.

While the vehicles have been moved, Traffic Scotland said that traffic is still very slow past Junction 3 as a result of the collision.

Drivers have also been warned that low sun glare is currently affecting driving conditions.

