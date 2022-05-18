Officers were called to a report of an elderly man having been seriously assaulted on Forrest Road, Edinburgh, at around 2.30pm on Friday, May 13.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, sustained a serious head injury from the attack. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh for treatment.

Police are appealing to the public for information, as they attempt to trace those involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s, between 5ft 10in and 6ft, of muscular build, with facial hair. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket and spoke with a local accent.

He was in the company of another man, who is described as being in his late 20s, of a similar height, with black hair, facial hair. This man was wearing an orange jacket at the time of the assault.

Detective Constable Kieran Keddie said: “This incident saw a man sustain a serious head injury and it is vital we trace those involved.

Police are appealing for information, after an elderly man was seriously assaulted on Forrest Road, Edinburgh.

“I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”