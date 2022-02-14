Charity Crimestoppers announced on Monday that their campaign would focus on the North of the Capital and is reaching out to those who are reluctant to contact the police.

People who either know, or suspect they know, who is involved in crime in the area, from drug dealing, house breaking and serious crime, are encouraged to call the charity to supply them with information, and do not have to give any personal details that may identify them.

The campaign will feature on Facebook, coupled with posters, postcards, outreach events and plenty of partners sharing the charity’s 100% anonymous guarantee.

Edinburgh Crime: New campaign launched to encourage Edinburgh public to speak up about crime anonymously

The charity has said that they want people who live and work in North Edinburgh to feel safe in their community, and to have the confidence to report crime.

Angela Parker, National Manager for Crimestoppers in Scotland explained: “Last year we heard from over 16,000 people in Scotland and their information helped to make our communities safer places to live.

“Our charity believes you have the right to feel safe wherever you live. We want to ensure that people living, working, or visiting North Edinburgh and surrounding areas know they can trust us with any crime information.

“We understand that it can be difficult, especially when talking about crime that may be close to home. However, the damage caused means it’s best to speak up – either directly to the authorities, or completely anonymously via Crimestoppers. When you contact our charity, we won’t judge or ask any personal details. All we want to know is what you know. You’ll remain 100% anonymous. Always.

“Crimestoppers, as an independent charity, has kept our promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts us since we began over 32 years ago.

"You can tell us what you know by using our simple and secure online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 which is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Your information could help protect those you love and your community from harm.”

