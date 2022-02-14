A large crew of firefighters were called to the blaze on Longstone Road at around 8.56pm on Sunday, February 13.

Part of the street was cordoned off as fire crews fought to extinguish the fire.

This morning, cordons remained in place at the scene, where Police Scotland officers were seen to be in attendance.

The roof of the building was almost destroyed, while its windows were shattered during the blaze.

Adjoining properties do not appear to have been significantly damaged by the fire.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no-one was injured in the incident.

The building, which appears to be disused, was badly damaged in the blaze.

In a statement. they said:“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a two-storey building.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Part of the road remained blocked off this morning.

