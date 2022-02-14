Longstone Road fire: Watch dramatic footage as emergency crews tackle huge blaze on residential Edinburgh street

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) deployed three vehicles and a height appliance to Longstone Road in Edinburgh.

Part of the street was cordoned off as fire crews fought to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We responded to reports of a fire on Longstone Road, Edinburgh at 8.56pm on Sunday, February 13.

Three vehicles and a height appliance were deployed and crews currently remain at the scene.”

Police Scotland are assisting the fire service at the scene.

It is not known if there have been any injuries at this time. Nor the cause of the fire.

More to follow.

