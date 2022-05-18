Edinburgh crime: Teenage boy charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in Leith

Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with attempted murder after a stabbing in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 8:12 am

He was charged two weeks after a 25-year man was stabbed in what police described as a “targeted attack”.

On May 3, the victim was sitting with two friends in a blue Honda motor vehicle in Balfour Place, Leith.

At around 11pm, the car was approached by two males from Pilrig Park who began to speak to him.

The two males then attacked the 25-year-old, stabbing him through the car window, before running off.

The victim was hospitalised by the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Following an investigation into an attempted murder on Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 in Balfour Place, Edinburgh, officers have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male youth in connection with the incident.“The youth is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 16 May 2022. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

