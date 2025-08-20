Edinburgh residents have been left baffled after they awoke to find a fake crime scene on the spot where ‘problem’ benches had been removed days earlier.

The crime scene artwork is understood to have appeared overnight at the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre at the bottom of Leith Walk. It shows a white outline of a bench with crime scene tape and cones set up around it. Evidence markers have also been displayed as part of the street art.

It comes after the council removed two benches from the front of the shopping centre last week in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour amid reports of frequent disturbances in the area.

Shopkeepers in the area told the Evening News last week there are incidents almost every day and blame a group who they say regularly gather around two benches in front of the shops, consume alcohol and drugs, intimidate passers-by, and fight amongst each other.

One Leith resident said: “There are people walking past and thinking it’s an actual crime scene because there’s that much that happens at the Newkirkgate they think it’s real. People were talking about it when I arrived at work this morning and seemed confused. But when they realise it’s street art they seem to find it quite funny.”

Hundreds of locals have also reacted to the artwork online. One said: “Absolutely hilarious, I love the Leithers sense of humour” with another joking “Do you think Banksy done it?” Another added: “We need more of this kind of thing, gives us a giggle in the never-ending gloom.”

The city’s transport and environment convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said: “We’re aware of the creative addition to the pavement where the benches were situated and we’ll remove this in due course.”

The benches were removed by the council on Monday, August 11 as a ‘temporary’ measure made ‘with the best interests of everyone in mind’. Cllr Jenkinson, said: “We took the decision to temporarily remove these benches following feedback from Police Scotland on antisocial behaviour in the area. We’ll monitor the situation alongside Police Scotland and in the meantime the benches have been relocated to Taylor Gardens.”

Following the move residents and local businesses had mixed feelings as to whether removing the benches would make a positive different in the area. Some argued disturbances were likely to continue in the area whilst others reported there had been fewer incidents.

One week on, local opinion appears to remain divided. One said: “It’s actually got worse since the benches were removed.”

They added: “Before the group was always in one place but now they’re scattered around the area and sit on the stairwell in the shopping centre so I wouldn’t say much has changed.

“Because there are three chemists in the area they will always stay here – they don’t usually bother other people, it’s usually them fighting amongst each other in the afternoon, but it isn’t nice for other people in the area.”

However another Edinburgh resident who works in the area said the removal of the benches is ‘making a difference’. They said: “It’s quieter now because it’s no longer a fixed meeting place. I suppose there’s still been a bit of a crowd recently because it’s been sunny, but when it’s raining they go somewhere else. Before when it rained they would stay on the bench, but now they leave instead of sitting on the ground. But I still think it’s sad that other people can’t use the benches.”