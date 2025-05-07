Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A renowned street artist is to have his ‘most popular’ work placed on the side of a landmark Edinburgh block of flats, after the council approved his plans.

The Rebel Bear, who has created notable street art around the capital in recent years including near Leith Walk, Rose Street and in Princes Street, now has permission to create a temporary artwork at Cables Wynd House in Leith, known by locals in Edinburgh as the ‘banana flats’.

The 1.6 metres by 1.4 metres ‘falling in love’ artwork by the street artist from Glasgow will be placed on the west side exterior of the landmark building, around 15ft up. The anonymous artist’s previous work in Edinburgh includes ‘The Protest,’ ‘Trams to Leith’ and ‘Cogito Ergo Sum’.

The 'falling in love' artwork by the Rebel Bear, which will be placed on the exterior of Cables Wynd House in Leith, Edinburgh. | Team Rebel Bear

The ‘falling love’ artwork, which originally featured in Glasgow, depicts a life-sized couple kissing as they fall through the air. The artwork will be temporary feature, with the A-listed building in Leith set to get a £69 million retrofit in the next year after it was ‘identified as requiring significant capital investment’.

Approving the plans, which were lodged in February this year, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The temporary nature of the proposals, restricted to a period of one year only, have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.

“The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

How the artwork will look on the side of the banana flats in Leith. | Team Rebel Bear

A condition is attached to the application restricting the art installation for a period of one year, after which point the area of works will be returned to their original state.

Five comments on the application were made on the council's online planning portal, with two objections, two notes of support and one neutral comment.

Local resident Stacey Panda objected, saying: “Considering the retro-fit cannot alter the outside of the building I think it's hypocritical to grant permission for this. It holds no benefit nor meaning to those who reside in the building.”

Street artist, The Rebel Bear, has created several artworks in Edinburgh in recent years | NW / Lisa Ferguson

However, Eric Anderson supported the artwork installation. He said: “Fabulous idea, shame its not much larger. As a Leither of many years I have grown up with the Banana Block and I remember it being built. This will make an otherwise concrete brutalist building seem a little better.”

In the planning application, the Rebel Bear said: “The original piece was my most popular piece I have ever done and has been photographed and written about through in Glasgow. Considering the scheduled work, if this application could be reviewed as quick as possible that would be appreciated.”