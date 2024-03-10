Here, we look back at some of the many unsolved murders from Edinburgh and the surrounding area. These brutal crimes sent shockwaves through local communities when they happened, and the killers have eluded detectives to this day.
The circumstances that led to the deaths of these locals are still to be fully determined, and while murder detectives will have their own theories, it's possible that many of the killers could still be hiding in plain sight amongst us.
Decades have passed since the murders on our list – but the victims’ families are still looking for answers.
Take a look through our gallery to see 10 of the most tragic unsolved murders from Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Photo: Third Party
2. William Sibbald
Edinburgh pub landlord William 'Billy' Sibbald was brutally killed after disappearing over 20 years ago. The father-of-three was last seen leaving his home in Portobello on Tuesday 8 October 2002, however, his body was not found until three months later, on January 10, 2003. The 48-year-old had been stabbed to death and robbed, before his body was abandoned at the side of the A1. Despite several appeals for information from his family and police, Billy's killer has never been caught. Photo: Neil Hanna
3. Ann Ballantine
The killer of 20-year-old Ann Ballantine has never been brought to justice. The young woman's naked body was discovered in the canal at Fountainbridge in 1987. Edinburgh police determined that she had been raped and strangled to death weeks before she was found. After the murder, a suspect was named in a report submitted to the procurator fiscal but there was not enough evidence to prosecute. Photo: Submitted
4. Neil McCann
Edinburgh local Neil McCann was killed back nearly 50 years ago in 1974, but his murder has never been solved. The former soldier and ex-boxer was walking back from the pub on a quiet street in Craigmillar, when he was ambushed and stabbed by a group of men. Detectives suspect that McCann was killed by paid hitmen – who targeted the wrong person. Photo: National World