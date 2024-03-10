2 . William Sibbald

Edinburgh pub landlord William 'Billy' Sibbald was brutally killed after disappearing over 20 years ago. The father-of-three was last seen leaving his home in Portobello on Tuesday 8 October 2002, however, his body was not found until three months later, on January 10, 2003. The 48-year-old had been stabbed to death and robbed, before his body was abandoned at the side of the A1. Despite several appeals for information from his family and police, Billy's killer has never been caught. Photo: Neil Hanna