Eleven men have been charged after cannabis plants worth £1m were seized by police in a series of raids.

Early on Friday, 19 May officers from Fife, Dumfries and Greater Glasgow pro-active units targeted a number of premises, both industrial and private, and recovered the plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife police targeted an address in Whytecauseway, Kirkcaldy, and recovered a substantial amount of cannabis plants. This haul is estimated to be worth in excess of £740,000.

More than 100 Police Scotland officers across the country raided a number of properties.

In Glasgow, premises were targeted in the Woodlands, Gorbals, Kinning Park, Maryhill and Whiteinch areas of the city. An estimated £244,900 worth of cannabis plants were recovered from the various addresses along with a five-figure sum of cash from the address in Whiteinch.

In Paisley, cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £120,000 were seized along with drugs believed to be cocaine estimated worth of £8,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers in Dumfries, executed a warrant at a property on High Street, Dumfries and recovered a significant quantity of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £261,000.

The 11 men, aged between 20 and 42, all are due to appear at their respective Sheriff Courts on Monday, 22 May.