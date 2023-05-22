News you can trust since 1873
11 men arrested after Police Scotland seize cannabis worth over £1 million in series of raids

Officers uncover huge haul of drugs in what they describe as a ‘day of action’

By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:58 BST

Eleven men have been charged after cannabis plants worth £1m were seized by police in a series of raids.

Early on Friday, 19 May officers from Fife, Dumfries and Greater Glasgow pro-active units targeted a number of premises, both industrial and private, and recovered the plants.

Fife police targeted an address in Whytecauseway, Kirkcaldy, and recovered a substantial amount of cannabis plants. This haul is estimated to be worth in excess of £740,000.

More than 100 Police Scotland officers across the country raided a number of properties.
In Glasgow, premises were targeted in the Woodlands, Gorbals, Kinning Park, Maryhill and Whiteinch areas of the city. An estimated £244,900 worth of cannabis plants were recovered from the various addresses along with a five-figure sum of cash from the address in Whiteinch.

In Paisley, cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £120,000 were seized along with drugs believed to be cocaine estimated worth of £8,000.

Officers in Dumfries, executed a warrant at a property on High Street, Dumfries and recovered a significant quantity of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £261,000.

The 11 men, aged between 20 and 42, all are due to appear at their respective Sheriff Courts on Monday, 22 May.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson, Police Scotland, co-ordinated the operation. He said: “This day of action was a culmination of months of planning by each of the pro-active teams and involved over 100 officers.“I have no doubt that the seizures will have a significant impact on the eventual availability of the drugs on the street and, more importantly, an even more significant impact on those who supply the drugs.“Our commitment to disrupting, seizing and arresting those responsible for this type of crime will continue and I’d encourage anyone who has suspicions of this type of criminal activity to contact police via 101 or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

