Officers on mobile patrol in the Leith area of the Capital reported observing an off road motorbike being ridden on the road.

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by the police after running off, and he has now been charged.

Edinburgh crime: 13-year-old charged after running away from police who spotted an off road motorbike in Leith

Officers confirm that he was charged with numerous offences and the bike was seized.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland added: “Making our roads safer is a priority.”

