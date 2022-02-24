Edinburgh crime: 13-year-old charged after running away from police who spotted an off road motorbike in Leith

A 13-year-old has been charged after running away from police in Leith.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:43 am

Officers on mobile patrol in the Leith area of the Capital reported observing an off road motorbike being ridden on the road.

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by the police after running off, and he has now been charged.

Officers confirm that he was charged with numerous offences and the bike was seized.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland added: “Making our roads safer is a priority.”

