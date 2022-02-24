Edinburgh crime: 13-year-old charged after running away from police who spotted an off road motorbike in Leith
A 13-year-old has been charged after running away from police in Leith.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:43 am
Officers on mobile patrol in the Leith area of the Capital reported observing an off road motorbike being ridden on the road.
A 13-year-old boy was apprehended by the police after running off, and he has now been charged.
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh crime: CCTV image released of man police believe may have seen or hear...
Officers confirm that he was charged with numerous offences and the bike was seized.
In a statement on social media, Police Scotland added: “Making our roads safer is a priority.”