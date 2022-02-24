The man was captured on CCTV while aboard the 44 bus travelling west from the city centre towards Balerno late in the evening of 26 August, 2015.

The serious incident the police are investigating occurred in the early hours of the morning the next day at Newmills Rad.

Police are asking the man in the picture, who got off the bus shortly before midnight, to come forward as he may have seen or heard something that could help with their investigation.

Also, if anybody recognises the man, they are asked to contact the police, or Crimestoppers, to offer information.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, of Edinburgh CID, said: “This man may have witnessed something that could assist with our investigation and therefore it is vital we speak to him.

“There is no reason to believe he was involved in the incident itself, and he may have not realised that what he potentially saw or heard could assist police.

“I would ask if you are this man, or you recognise this man, please get in contact with police.

“Although this incident took place in 2015, we are determined to bring the offender to justice and are appealing for any information that can help with our enquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 0080 of 27/08/2015. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

