Edinburgh crime: Man appears in court accused of murdering Edinburgh woman Dawn Trusler
A man has appeared in court on petition accused of murder following the death of a woman in Edinburgh on Monday.
Joseph Cummings made a private appearance in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he faced charges of murder, police assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
The 37-year-old, from Edinburgh, made no plea and he was remanded in custody ahead of a second court hearing due within eight days.
The court appearance comes just 24 hours after the body of Dawn Trusler, 45, was found at an address at the capital’s Stenhouse Gardens North at around 9.30am on Monday 22 February.
Following the grisly discovery a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman in Edinburgh.
“Dawn Trusler’s body was found around 9.30am on Monday, 21 February, 2022 after officers were called to a property on Stenhouse Gardens North.
“The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.”
Tributes have flooded in for the popular Edinburgh mother who was described by one friend as “one in a million”.
One woman said: “My heart goes out to all of her beautiful children and the rest of the family are all in my prayers.”
While a second local posted online: “Wow this is so sad. Rest in peace Dawn Trusler. What a horrible world we live in.”
A third resident added: “Far too close to home - fly high angel. Will be sadly missed. You were one in a million.”