Edinburgh crime: 23-year-old arrested after drugs found in vehicle during search on McLeod Street

A 23-year-old has been arrested and charged with drug offences in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:12 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:13 pm

Police in the Capital were on mobile patrol when they stopped and searched a vehicle on McLeod Street on Saturday.

They recovered a quantity of drugs worth roughly £2,600 and a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the relevant drug offences

He is due to appear in the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Anyone who has information about a crime in the Capital but wishes to remain anonymous can call charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

