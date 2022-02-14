Edinburgh crime: 23-year-old arrested after drugs found in vehicle during search on McLeod Street
A 23-year-old has been arrested and charged with drug offences in Edinburgh.
Police in the Capital were on mobile patrol when they stopped and searched a vehicle on McLeod Street on Saturday.
They recovered a quantity of drugs worth roughly £2,600 and a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the relevant drug offences
He is due to appear in the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.
Anyone who has information about a crime in the Capital but wishes to remain anonymous can call charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
