A 23-year-old female motorcyclist died in a crash with a car near Linlithgow Bridge last night.

The fatal crash on the A803 near Linlithgow Bridge happened at around 8.30pm on Friday, September 19, involving a Kawasaki EX400 motorbike and a Citroen C1 car.

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorbike, a 23-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old male driver of the car was checked at the scene.

The road was closed while investigations took place. The crash came just hours after another crash nearby that saw a motorcyclist rushed to hospital.

The fatal crash happened at around 8.30pm on Friday night on the A803 near Linlithgow. | Google Maps

Road Policing officers are appealing for information following this fatal crash on the A803.

Sergeant Thomas Aitken, of Road Policing East, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

"Drivers who were in the Linlithgow area at the time shortly before the crash are also asked to check their dash-cam footage to see if it has captured anything of significance for our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3567 of 19 September, 2025.