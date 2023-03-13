A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a hit-and-run in the Borders. The 60-year-old was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop on the A6091 near the Borders General Hospital yesterday evening around 9.50 pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and, although she was first taken to the Borders hospital, she was later transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The road remains closed while officers carry out their investigation, police said.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher said: “We are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing the vehicle involved and its driver as soon as possible. Our enquiries have established that there were three cars seen in the area at the time of the crash. They were a silver Ford Fiesta, a red hatchback and a small white hatchback. Work is ongoing to trace these vehicles and their occupants as part of this investigation.

“I would directly appeal to the driver of the vehicle who struck the woman to do the right thing and come forward. We are keen to gather any dash-cam footage and would urge anyone who was driving in this area around the time of the incident on Sunday night to contact us. You may have captured something vital to our enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 3303 of 12 March.

