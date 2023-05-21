News you can trust since 1873
Abdallah Muhammad: West Lothian police raise concerns for missing boy from Armadale last seen in Glasgow

Teenage boy disappears on his way to college

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st May 2023, 09:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 09:40 BST

Concerns are growing for a missing teenage boy from West Lothian, who disappeared days ago.

Abdallah Muhammad Noor, 17, from Armadale, was last seen getting off a train at Glasgow Queen Street Station, at around 9.35am on Wednesday, May 17. Police said the teen was supposed to be travelling to college, but that he never turned up. He is described by officers as being black, 5 foot 11 in height, with short black Afro-type hair and brown eyes. When Abdallah was last seen, he was wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe and black trainers with black soles. He was also carrying a black rucksack and had black headphones on.

Detectives are urging anyone who can help trace Abdallah to get in touch. Constable Leigh Bryce, Bathgate Police Station, said: “We know that Abdallah got on the train alone at Armadale around 8.50 am and took the train to Glasgow Queen Street as he was supposed to be going to college but he didn’t turn up. It’s possible he may have travelled to the Coatbridge area but that has yet to be confirmed. He has not been in touch with anyone to let people know he is ok, hence our concern.

Abdallah Muhammad Noor, 17, who is missing from Armadale, in West Lothian.Abdallah Muhammad Noor, 17, who is missing from Armadale, in West Lothian.
“We would appeal to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch with police. Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting incident number 4358 of Wednesday, 17 May 2023. We’d also appeal to Abdallah himself to get in touch as we just need to make sure he is safe and well.”