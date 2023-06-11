Concerns are growing for a missing woman from Whitburn.

Aileen Bowles, 55, was last seen leaving an address at Hare Moss View, in West Lothian, at around 12pm on Saturday, June 10. Police believe she left the property in her car, a grey coloured Vauxhall Astra, with registration plate SJ67 YLR. Aileen has not been seen since. Officers said they are becoming “increasingly concerned for her welfare”.

Police describe Aileen as being white, five foot two inches tall, of medium/heavy build, with collar length grey hair. When last seen, she was wearing a light blue fleece top, light blue jeans and grey coloured trainers. Officers said Aileen “has been known to travel to the Falkirk area”.

Aileen Bowles, 55, has been reported missing from Whitburn in West Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad