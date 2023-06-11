Aileen Bowles: West Lothian police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman from Whitburn
Aileen Bowles, 55, was last seen leaving an address at Hare Moss View, in West Lothian, at around 12pm on Saturday, June 10. Police believe she left the property in her car, a grey coloured Vauxhall Astra, with registration plate SJ67 YLR. Aileen has not been seen since. Officers said they are becoming “increasingly concerned for her welfare”.
Police describe Aileen as being white, five foot two inches tall, of medium/heavy build, with collar length grey hair. When last seen, she was wearing a light blue fleece top, light blue jeans and grey coloured trainers. Officers said Aileen “has been known to travel to the Falkirk area”.
Detectives are urging anyone who has any information or who believes they may have seen or spoken to Aileen to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4211 of 10 June, 2023