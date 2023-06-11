News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boat with British nationals on board bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election

Aileen Bowles: West Lothian police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman from Whitburn

She was last seen leaving a property in her car
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST

Concerns are growing for a missing woman from Whitburn.

Aileen Bowles, 55, was last seen leaving an address at Hare Moss View, in West Lothian, at around 12pm on Saturday, June 10. Police believe she left the property in her car, a grey coloured Vauxhall Astra, with registration plate SJ67 YLR. Aileen has not been seen since. Officers said they are becoming “increasingly concerned for her welfare”.

Police describe Aileen as being white, five foot two inches tall, of medium/heavy build, with collar length grey hair. When last seen, she was wearing a light blue fleece top, light blue jeans and grey coloured trainers. Officers said Aileen “has been known to travel to the Falkirk area”.

Aileen Bowles, 55, has been reported missing from Whitburn in West Lothian.Aileen Bowles, 55, has been reported missing from Whitburn in West Lothian.
Aileen Bowles, 55, has been reported missing from Whitburn in West Lothian.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives are urging anyone who has any information or who believes they may have seen or spoken to Aileen to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4211 of 10 June, 2023