The family and friends of a missing man from Fife are marking 10 years since their loved one was last seen.

Alexander Clarke, a father-of-one known as ‘Sandy’, was 37 when he vanished, back in 2013. His disappearance has been ‘very difficult’ for his family and friends, who have no idea what happened to him. ​Sandy was last seen leaving Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, and walking east along Hayfield Road, at around 2am on June 4, 2013. Despite desperate appeals from his family, and extensive searches, Sandy has not been seen since, and his disappearance remains unsolved.

In 2017, his partner Kaylie Caulfield told the Courier: “It seems to get harder as time goes on. It has been a long time but there are still no answers. Sometimes I feel as though I should be doing more to find him and at times I’ve felt disloyal for trying to move on with my life.”

Ten years on from the disappearance, officers are still investigating. Police describe Sandy as being five foot 10 inches tall, with a slim or average build, short slightly receding brown hair, and brown/green eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and a tattoo on his neck of a woman’s name. When he was last seen, Sandy was carrying two 'Sports Direct' bags containing some clothing.