Alice Byrne: Distinctive tattoo image released in bid to find missing woman
A new photo has been released of Alice Byrne's distinctive bat tattoo on her right wrist in a bid to try and find the missing 28-year-old.
Alice Byrne was last seen leaving her friend’s house in Malborough Street in Portobello at 10am on New Year’s Day.
The 28-year-old had been with her family hours earlier, but left them at 2am to go to a beach party for further New Year celebrations.
Now a new image has been shared in the hope that it may help find missing Alice.
Sharing the picture in a Facebook group which aims to help trace the missing woman, Andrea Fraser wrote: "Sharing with the permission of family.
"Some of you will have seen the description and reproduced print of Alice’s distinctive bat tattoo.
"Here is a close up photo of Alice’s actual tattoo.
"It really is distinctive - please continue to share using hashtag #FindAliceByrne"
Alice has been described as white, around 5ft 6in and of medium build. She also has short black hair.
CCTV footage of her last known movements show her wearing a black top, black jeans ripped at the knees and white trainers.