Alice Byrne was last seen leaving her friend’s house in Malborough Street in Portobello at 10am on New Year’s Day.

The 28-year-old had been with her family hours earlier, but left them at 2am to go to a beach party for further New Year celebrations.

Now a new image has been shared in the hope that it may help find missing Alice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing the picture in a Facebook group which aims to help trace the missing woman, Andrea Fraser wrote: "Sharing with the permission of family.

"Some of you will have seen the description and reproduced print of Alice’s distinctive bat tattoo.

"Here is a close up photo of Alice’s actual tattoo.

Police Scotland officers use a drone on the beach at Portobello, Edinburgh as the search continues for missing local woman, Alice Byrne. Alice, 28, went missing the morning after a Hogmanay party on News Years Eve, she was last seen at 10am leaving a house on Marlborough Street.

"It really is distinctive - please continue to share using hashtag #FindAliceByrne"

Alice has been described as white, around 5ft 6in and of medium build. She also has short black hair.

CCTV footage of her last known movements show her wearing a black top, black jeans ripped at the knees and white trainers.