Allen Lothian, 29, has been placed on the sex offenders register and sentenced to nine years in prison. He pleaded guilty to sexually abusing and assaulting two boys, one between 2006 and 2018 and the other between 2013 and 2014. He was also convicted of forcing a girl to look at a sexual image in 2016. These offences took place in Fife.

Detective Constable Ross French from Fife’s Public Protection Unit said: “Lothian is a callous predator. He subjected children to horrific levels of sexual abuse and I can only hope that knowing he is now behind bars will offer them some sort of solace. We understand how difficult it is for those who have been subjected to sexual abuse to report it and I would like to make it clear to anyone affected by sexual abuse that time is no barrier for reporting crimes of this nature. Please be assured that we will do everything in our power to ensure those responsible are brought to justice. If anyone is being subjected to sexual abuse or knows of anyone suffering, please contact Police Scotland.”