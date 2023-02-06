A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted for the murder of Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica in Dundee, and the rape of another young girl. The bodies of Bennylyn Burke, 25, and daughter Jellica, were found buried under the kitchen floor of Innes’s house on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Andrew Innes was was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday (February 6). The 52-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 36 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We shall never know our beloved Jellica or ever see her grow up’

Andrew Innes has been convicted of the murder of Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica

The family of Bennylyn and Jellica released a statement after the sentencing, saying that a part of their family had been torn from them. They said: “Bennylyn was the hope and light of our family. That light has been cruelly snuffed out.

“Bennylyn had bright ideas and big dreams. She bravely left home to seek a better future in a country far away. Instead, she found the worst cruelty we could ever imagine at the hands of someone she trusted. We shall be forever haunted by what happened to her in this far off place such a long way from us, her family.

“In the Philippines, poor families like ours very often have daughters and sisters who seek to fulfil their dreams for a better future abroad. Never do we imagine it will end in such terror and horror. We cannot drive from our minds what happened to her and what happened to Jellica, or the fear they must have felt after experiencing violence from Andrew Innes.

“A big part of our family has been torn from us. We shall never see Bennylyn and Jellica again. We shall never know our beloved Jellica or ever see her grow up. We pray for the child who suffered the cruelty of Andrew Innes. We are happy that she is being cared for and recovering from her trauma. Women and girls must be protected from predators like Andrew Innes.

Family members of Bennylyn Burke, sister Shella Aquino (left) and father Ben Aquino (right) outside Edinburgh High Court after Andrew Innes was found guilty of the murders of Ms Burke and her two-year-old daughter, Jellica (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“There is nothing that can restore Bennylyn and Jellica to us. But the jury’s guilty verdict for murder provides some comfort to our family and friends and brings justice for Bennylyn and Jellica.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Green, Scotland's Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, welcomed the conviction. He said: “Thanks to the keen instincts of two police officers, Innes’ horrific crimes were discovered. The prosecution was able to put forward a strong case following diligent police work and forensic investigation.

“Careful and thorough case preparation allowed prosecutors to focus proceedings to a narrow range of issues, saving Bennylyn and Jellica’s family some of the further trauma involved in a protracted trial.Innes’ crimes are truly appalling and beyond any understanding. Everyone involved in this prosecution has been affected. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and loved ones of Bennylyn and Jellica as they deal with their pain and grief.”

“His actions showed no regard for human life”

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Smith, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, praised the commitment and professionalism of his colleagues while working on this case, adding that the harrowing nature of the crime deeply affected everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “In almost 30 years of policing, the depravity shown by Andrew Innes was beyond anything I, or colleagues, had witnessed before. Not only did he callously take the lives of a young mother and an innocent child, he then set out to escape justice by burying their bodies beneath his kitchen floor. His actions showed no regard for human life, or for the suffering and anguish he brought to their loved ones.