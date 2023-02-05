A body has been found in the search for a man who fell into the water at the old Leith Docks on Friday night.

Police launched a search for the missing man, who fell into the Victoria Quay basin, on Friday night and this afternoon confirmed that a body had been recovered from the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police, fire crews and the Coastguard raced to the scene around Victoria Quay at around 11.25pm on Friday with extensive searches having been carried out to trace the missing man. Police officers have been on the scene since, with the area around the Victoria Quay basin cordoned off while search teams continued to search.

Officers on the scene yesterday (Saturday) at Victoria Quay, Leith.

More searches were carried out today and officers discovered a man’s body in the water at around lunchtime. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Sunday, February 5, officers recovered the body of a man from the water at Victoria Quay in the Leith area of Edinburgh. Enquiries are still ongoing to identify the man and establish the full circumstances but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”